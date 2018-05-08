Manitoba seeding well underway in dry conditions

Winnipeg (CNS Canada) – While seeding has started across Manitoba, soils are dry and rain is needed to help with germination and emergence, according to the weekly crop report from Manitoba Ministry of Agriculture, released May 6.

Spring cereals and peas are being planted throughout most of the province. In the central, eastern and Interlake regions corn, canola and soybeans are being seeded. Winter cereals are generally in a good condition, but winterkill is being assessed in some areas.

Due to the dry weather and long, cold winter, pasture and hay fields have been slow to resume growth, but are starting to green up.

In the southwest, seeding has started south of the Trans-Canada Highway, with seeding of spring cereals and peas at five to 10 per cent complete. There were sporadic showers reported throughout the region, with 0.2 to two millimetres of precipitation.

The northwest region reported windy weather with temperatures hovering over 20 C, scattered showers were also reported. Soil moisture in the northern part of the region is reported at surplus, while it is adequate in the central part and dry in the Roblin area.

Strong winds throughout the central region resulted in soil blowing out of the fields. Limited precipitation was reported during the last week as topsoil conditions continue to dry out.

Seeding of spring wheat, barley and oats is 45 to 75 per cent complete in the central region. Peas, corn and canola are currently being planted. In the Red River Valley soybeans are being seeded, while potato planting has progressed.

In the eastern region, soil conditions are currently rated at adequate to good, however little precipitation was reported in the area. Rains over the week ranged from zero to two millimetres of precipitation. Seeding is estimated to be at 30 per cent complete in the eastern region.

In the Interlake region there has not been a significant rain yet this spring. Seeding progress in the area has been rapid with field conditions reported as excellent. In the central Interlake, seeding is at 15 to 20 per cent complete, while it is 30 to 35 per cent complete in the southern Interlake.