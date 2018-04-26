Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to Alta. Hutterite colony

One person has died and 36 are ill in Alberta from eating pork contaminated with E. coli.

Alberta Health Services said today it has linked the health situation with pork distributed by the Meat Shop at Pine Haven operated by the Pine Haven Hutterite colony near Wetaskiwin, Alta.

A recall of numerous pork products was announced earlier this week and an investigation continues to trace all places where the pork was distributed. The recall affects product distributed by the shop between Feb. 19 and April 24, inclusive.

AHS said that among the 36 people made ill by the pork, 11 needed hospital care. The death of the individual is likely due to infection with E. coli 0157:H7, AHS said.

“The predominant symptom associated with E. coli O157:H7 is diarrhea, which may be bloody. In more severe forms of the disease, hemolytic uremic syndrome (a form of kidney failure) can develop,” AHS said in a news release.

It advised those with symptoms to contact the provincial Health Link service or a doctor and mention possible exposure to the bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency today expanded recalls announced earlier this week to include a long list of pork products from Irvings Farm Fresh.

The list can be found here.

Products include various types of sausage, ground pork, ribs and ham sold between Feb. 21 and April 25.

In connection with the same pork contamination, CFIA also announced a recall of K&K Foodliner pork products that includes bratwurst, breakfast sausage, chorizo and schnitzel. That list can be found here. Those products were distributed between March 2 and April 13.

Symptoms of illness from E. coli include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. In severe cases, it can cause strokes, seizures and kidney damage.