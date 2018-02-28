Marshmallow candy recalled

Ikea brand marshmallow candy is being recalled by Ikea Canada due to possible contamination from mice at the manufacturing plant.

Product sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia is being voluntarily recalled as of Feb. 27.

The candy, also labelled as Godis Paskkyckling in Swedish, is in 100 gram packages with 2018 date codes.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Feb. 28 that the recall was triggered by the company and an investigation is underway, but no illnesses have been reported in connection with the product.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who have purchased the candy should throw it out or return it to the store.