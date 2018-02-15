India hikes chickpea duty again

WINNIPEG (CNS) — The Indian government has raised the import tariff for chickpeas from 30 to 40 percent.

The government said the tariff, which was published in the Gazette of India Feb. 6, is to be imposed immediately with existing circumstances making it necessary. Chickpea prices have continued to fall over the last six months, according to reports out of the country.

India imposed a 30 percent tariff on imports of chickpeas and lentils Dec. 21, which had followed a 50 percent tariff on pea imports Nov. 8 — the maximum allowed under World Trade Organization rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tariffs were set to support Indian farmers who faced lower commodity prices following large world crops of pulses. India had a good monsoon rain this growing season, and the country is expecting large crops as the harvest approaches.

The Indian government has previously said it wants to reach self-sufficiency for pulses, but many analysts have said that isn’t possible because the country relies on variable monsoon rains for its growing season.