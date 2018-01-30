The new TPP good for Canadian ag, according to FCC

WINNIPEG, Jan. 30 (CNS) – The future of trade for the Canadian

agriculture industry is looking bright with the recent announcement of

the new Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

According to Farm Credit Canada (FCC), any time Canada can get less

restricted access to markets it is good for agriculture.

“We can open up markets more to what we have, especially when we have

big competitors like the United States who stay out of it. I think it’s

a good thing,” said J.P. Gervais, chief agriculture economist with FCC.

Since the beginning of the trade agreement negotiations CPTPP has

changed. Originally it was known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)

and had 12 members which dropped to 11 following the withdrawal of the

U.S. after Donald Trump was elected. In late January the 11 remaining

nations, including Canada, agreed to sign the revised trade agreement

officially in March.

The official details of the revised trade agreement haven’t been

released yet, but it is expected to be similar to previous versions. The

agreement will see tariffs reduced on Canadian pork, beef and wheat to

Japan and other markets, in some cases eliminating duties altogether.

From the previous known details Gervais believes the deal will be good

overall for Canadian agriculture. The pork industry is poised to benefit

from the new access to Japan, which is currently one of the industry’s

most important markets.

“To lower (the Japan import) tax right away … that’s a pretty good

benefit for us. It should make it easier for us to capture market share



in Japan given that the U.S. is our biggest competitor when it comes tofresh and chilled pork exports,” he said.

There are opportunities to grow exports to other CPTPP countries, but

Canada will have to work to groom these relationships. It will take work

to convince buyers to switch to purchasing Canadian products, according

to Gervais.

“(CPTPP is) just opening up, lowering these barriers and (allowing us)

to steal a bit of market share from other countries, other suppliers

that don’t have the same access … it’s not going to happen overnight,

we’re going to have to make an effort to develop those relationships,”

he said.

The trade agreement as well has the potential to change current trade

patterns within CPTPP members. Previously Australia (a CPTPP member) had

preferential access to the Japanese market through a previous trade

deal, but Canada will now receive the same access.

“To me that’s significant enough to change the trade flows. Now to what



extent, it’s going to take a bit of time to get a bit of work toactually come up with some numbers. But there’s millions of dollars ofexports at stake here for sure,” Gervais said.

One agriculture sector which has been displeased by the trade deal has

been the dairy industry. Under the trade agreement CPTPP members will be

able to import an amount equal to 3.24 per cent of Canada’s current

annual milk production. If dairy imports from CPTPP countries reach that

level it could make for a C$246 million loss annually to Canada’s dairy

sector.

Gervais, however, doesn’t see it as completely bad for the dairy

industry. The dairy industry has grown domestically over the last few

years, with cheese, butter and yogurt consumption increasing.

“I think that’s a real positive story, so I am pretty confident that the

dairy industry will be able to thrive despite maybe a little bit more

competition coming in to Canada,” he said.