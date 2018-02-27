Livestock focus of Sask. crop insurance changes

Saskatchewan’s 2018 crop insurance program will contain fire insurance for pastures and better compensation for livestock lost due to predators.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart announced details for the coming year this morning in Melville.

Average coverage levels are $216 per acre compared to $217 last year, mostly as a result of lower crop prices. The average premium is $8.41 per acre, down from $8.51 per acre last year.

More crops will be insurable under the Contract Price Option, including malt barley.

Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association chair Rick Toney welcomed changes to forage insurance and predation compensation.

“Compensating producers at a rate more in line with the expected value of the animal is important in treating livestock similar to crop loss,” he said. “These changes, including adding wildfire coverage to pasture insurance, are all things we discussed with Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corp. and are glad to see the positive response to industry suggestions.”

The deadline to make changes or renew crop insurance is March 31.

