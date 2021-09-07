Ukraine sees 2022 winter wheat sowing area at 16.5 mln acres

KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have begun sowing winter grain for the 2022 harvest and the area under winter wheat could rise significantly, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 19.2 million acres of winter grains, including 16.5 million acres of winter wheat, are expected to be sown, it said.

The farmers had sown the first 135,400 acres of mostly winter wheat as of Sept. 6, the ministry said in a statement.

The sowing area will also include 2.5 million acres of winter barley and almost 400,000 acres of rye.

The ministry said Ukraine would sow 2.5 million acres of winter rape and the sowing was 60 percent complete.

Last year, the autumn drought reduced the area planted with winter grains, and farmers sowed 15 million acres of winter wheat, 2.4 million acres of winter barley and 309,000 acres of rye for the 2021 harvest.

The Ukrainian National Academy for Agricultural Sciences said this week favourable weather and sufficient water content in the soil would help farmers reap a "high" volume of crop in 2022.

One of the major grain growers and exporters globally, Ukraine plans to harvest a record 80.6 million tonnes of grain in 2021.