Thunder Bay kicks off new shipping season

The 2021 shipping season is underway at the Port of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Tug Sharon M1 and Barge Huron Spirit arrived at the Port of Thunder Bay March 26, signaling the start of the new navigation season.

The tug and barge are owned and operated by McKeil Marine of Burlington, Ont.

The barge carried a load of calcium chloride brine, which will be used in the Thunder Bay region as a road stabilizer and dust suppressant.

Within hours of the first vessel’s arrival, two bulk vessels arrived at port early March 27 to be loaded with grain. Six additional bulkers were expected over the weekend, the port authority said. Grain loading operations at the port were expected to increase quickly.

Two wintering vessels departed Thunder Bay earlier this week, the authority added.

MV Blair McKeil and MV Algoma Strongfield were both carrying cargoes of bulk grain.

