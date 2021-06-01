Straw-based pulp mill planned for Regina

Kelowna-based Red Leaf Pulp Ltd. has announced it will build a wheat straw-based pulp mill in Regina.

The company has land on the west side of the city and will begin construction in early 2022.

The plant will cost about $350 million and be able to produce 182,000 tonnes of pulp each year from waste wheat straw.

Red Leaf expects 110 full-time permanent jobs, as well as 250 construction jobs.

“Our project provides an opportunity to enhance the utilization of existing resources and diversify revenue sources in the ag industry while creating a lower carbon future,” said CEO Martin Pudlas in a news release.

This would be the first non-wood pulp mill in Canada. It will produce unbleached product used by the $350-billion American paper and packing market.

The company recently applied for and received $395,000 from the Saskatchewan government’s technology innovation fund.

