Small farmers funded in B.C.

Sixty-four small and new farmers in British Columbia have received funds from the provincial government.

The Small Farm Business Acceleration Pilot Program is a one-year initiative through which recipients can fund farm infrastructure and equipment purchases. It will cover 50 to 75 percent of total approved project costs to a maximum of $17,500 for each business.

In a news release, the B.C. government said the 64 successful applicants are from 54 communities and include seven Indigenous owned and operated agricultural businesses. There are also 19 young farmer recipients younger than 35, which includes 13 female entrepreneurs.

Eleven of the applicants focus on livestock, 47 on crop production and six on greenhouses, nursery and floriculture.

B.C. defines a “small farm” as one with annual gross revenue of less than $60,000 in the past two years.

“Through this funding, these new and small farmers will be able to take their farming business to the next level while helping them on the path to economic recovery,” said B.C. agriculture, food and fisheries minister Lana Popham.