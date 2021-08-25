Singapore approves all Canadian beef exports

Singapore has become the first country to approve all Canadian beef exports, including offal, with no age restrictions since the OIE recognized Canada as negligible risk for BSE.

Although Singapore isn't a large buyer, the Canadian Cattlemen's Association said this is an encouraging sign that could lead to greater market access.

Singapore had been accepting all Canadian boneless beef and bone-in beef from animals less than 30 months of age, but after the OIE changed Canada's status on May 27 it has now expanded that to include all types of beef.

Canadian beef exports to the country were highest in 2014 at 53.77 tonnes worth $586,000. In 2019, just 1.79 tonnes worth $31,000 moved, and no shipments were reported last year or so far in 2021.

The CCA said most trading partners had approved all Canadian beef based on the controlled risk status held previously, but countries such as China, Taiwan and South Korea still haven't changed their positions.

