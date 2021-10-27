Sask. throne speech focuses on crime

Between 200 and 300 protesters gathered on the steps of the Saskatchewan legislative building this afternoon as the government announced its legislative agenda for the fall session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters included those mainly against the government's COVID-19 vaccination and masking policies.

A planned outdoor ceremony including premier Scott Moe and lieutenant governor Russ Mirasty was cancelled just minutes before it was to start due to recent threats against government officials, including Moe, and security concerns.

Mirasty delivered the speech to MLAs and visitors as planned around 2 p.m.

The speech did address the ongoing pandemic but focused a fair amount on ongoing efforts to reduce crime. The government intends to add 60 new policing positions and says rural crime is a particular concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it also plans to address the root cause of a lot of that crime — addictions — by adding 150 new treatment spaces.

Moe said a new Provincial Protective Services Unit will bring conservation officers, highway patrol officers, Provincial Capital Commission community safety officers, Safer Community and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) officers and deputy sheriffs working in the province's courts all under one command.

Other initiatives include creating a Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team to target those who transport illegal drugs and weapons, and human traffickers.

A Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team will target dangerous offenders with outstanding warrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four new Crime Reduction Teams will be established in Meadow Lake, La Ronge, Lloydminster and Moose Jaw, joining the five already in operation.

The government is also finally prepared to enact the Trespass to Property Act on Jan. 1, 2022. It was passed several years ago, but Moe said it needed more scrutiny to make sure there were no unintended consequences.

The province will consider the establishment of a provincial police force that would support existing municipal forces and the RCMP, Moe said. He told reporters that discussions haven't been held openly, but the idea may have merit in the province's bid to take over more control in some areas.

A new Sustainable Saskatchewan brand will promote products made in the province that meet certain environmental and sustainability standards. Moe said many agricultural products will be among those eligible to display the brand.

Spending details around most new initiatives won't be available until the budget next spring.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com