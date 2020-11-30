Sask. throne speech focuses on COVID

The Nov. 30 speech from the throne in Saskatchewan reiterated a Sask. Party government promise to work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“In recent days, new public health orders have come into effect and more will be added if required,” the speech said as it was read by Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty.

Other items in the speech included a government intention to reduce on Dec. 1 SaskPower bills by 10 percent for all customers for one year.

The first bill for the new legislation will be to create the Saskatchewan Home Renovation Tax Credit.

Although no specific measures were mentioned for agriculture, the speech acknowledged the sector’s place in the economy and its role in managing through the pandemic.

Before the session began, Biggar-Sask Valley MLA Randy Weekes was elected speaker. The vote went to five ballots, with Weekes eventually defeating former speaker Mark Docherty.

