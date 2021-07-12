Sask. hit by more bad weather

Severe weather in Saskatchewan July 11 resulted in heavy rain, large hail and strong winds, according to Environment Canada.

Around Last Mountain Lake, large hail caused significant damage to property and crops.

Near Assiniboia, some suggested plow winds went through.

The peak wind gust in the Assiniboia area was 119 kilometres per hour. Other notable wind speeds: 109 km/h at Yellow Grass, 96 km/h in the rural municipality of Bratts Lake and 93 km/h in Weyburn.

Hail the size of golf balls, or about 4.5 centimetres across, fell in Central Butte, Mankota and Scout Lake, while toonie to ping-pong ball sized hail was recorded east of Strasbourg and near Raymore.

The Weyburn and Kandahar areas saw quarter-sized hail.

Daily maximum temperature records were also set in several places.

The Last Mountain Lake bird sanctuary station recorded 36.2 C, up from 32.5 set in 1984.

This certainly has been a very challenging year with less than 2″ of rain so far. But we capped it off last night with one of the worst hail storms we’ve ever seen. #Drought21 #skstorm #hail #alldone pic.twitter.com/iM2rQKc289 — Allison Squires 🌱🐮🐝 (@UplandAllison) July 12, 2021

Assiniboia hit 35.1, up from the 1968 record of 34.4, while Hudson Bay narrowly edged out a 1947 record of 33.3 by recording 33.5 degrees.

Lucky Lake beat its old record of 30.6 by reaching 32.2 and Rockglen was up more than five degrees to 35.2 from 30.

Watrous at 33.7, Wynyard 34.5, and Yorkton 33.1 all set new records as well.

