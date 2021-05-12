Sask. chooses international trade office sites

Saskatchewan has announced the locations of four new trade offices promised in the recent budget.

The offices are expected to open later this year in London, Dubai, Mexico and Vietnam.

Trade and export development minister Jeremy Harrison said he has been working with officials from those countries who are on the ground in Canada. He said the locations were selected to give the province a stronger presence in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and southeast Asia.

Agricultural commodities are among the exports already going into these regions. Harrison singled out Dubai as an obvious choice for an office as it is the hub in that region. The province exported $627 million to the Middle East and North Africa in 2020.

Vietnam represents a mature market for wheat and canola meal but since it is part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the potential to move more into a country with a young, middle-class population is great.

Mexico is also a well-established market that could help Saskatchewan access more Latin American markets. The government hopes for more collaboration and research with an office in Mexico City.

Saskatchewan believes the London office will be a strategic location from which to seek investment within the U.K. and Europe.

“These new trade and investment offices will expand our international network and enhance opportunities to increase the value of our exports by 50 percent, as well as increase the number of international markets to which Saskatchewan exports more than $1 billion,” Harrison said.

Each office requires about $1 million per year to operate.

