Old U.S. fuel advanced

In the United States, the idea of sustainable aviation fuel is not new. In 2011, President Barack Obama announced $510 million to support the develop “advanced, drop-in” fuels for aviation and marine uses. The press release announcing the program made it clear that biofuels are a critical piece of America’s national defence and reduces dependence on foreign oil.

“America’s long-term national security depends upon a commercially viable domestic biofuels market that will benefit taxpayers while simultaneously giving sailors and marines tactical and strategic advantages,” said Navy Secretary Ray Mabus.