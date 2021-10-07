Your reading list

Old U.S. fuel advanced

Published: October 7, 2021
In 2011, President Barack Obama announced $510 million to support the develop "advanced, drop-in" fuels for aviation and marine uses. | Flickr/Official U.S. Navy Page photo
In the United States, the idea of sustainable aviation fuel is not new. In 2011, President Barack Obama announced $510 million to support the develop “advanced, drop-in” fuels for aviation and marine uses. The press release announcing the program made it clear that biofuels are a critical piece of America’s national defence and reduces dependence on foreign oil.

“America’s long-term national security depends upon a commercially viable domestic biofuels market that will benefit taxpayers while simultaneously giving sailors and marines tactical and strategic advantages,” said Navy Secretary Ray Mabus.

