Manitoba closes ag offices in 21 communities

The Manitoba government will close agriculture and crop insurance offices in 21 towns, as part of a department restructuring and new service model.

Blaine Pedersen, Manitoba’s minister of agriculture and resource development, announced the changes Wednesday afternoon.

The press release for the announcement suggests that Manitoba Agriculture will provide more services online, rather than in person.

“Meeting the needs of our clients with professional knowledge, current research and data, connections to appropriate links, and timely, unbiased information has always been a priority for our department,” Pedersen said in the release.

“The array of services that will be provided online, by telephone or in-person at agricultural service centres throughout the province will offer producers a convenient and client-focused means to access the programs and services that are available to them.”

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development and Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation offices will be closed in the following towns:

• Altona

• Ashern

• Birtle

• Deloraine

• Fisher Branch

• Gladstone

• Glenboro

• Grandview

• Hamiota

• Lundar

• Morris

• Pilot Mound

• Russell

• Shoal Lake

• Somerset

• Souris

• St. Pierre Jolys

• Ste. Rose du Lac

• Teulon

• Vita

• Waskada

The closures will impact dozens of Manitoba Agriculture employees.

The press release didn’t explain if there will be layoffs or if all employees will be transferred to new locations. It also didn’t mention the cost savings, associated with the closures.

Under the re-structuring, 17 offices will deliver services for Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development and MASC, the provincial crop insurer.

The province noted:

• 10 agricultural service centres will provide insurance, lending, farmland school tax rebate and wildlife damage compensation services; handling of licensing and permits applications; and provide agriculture and resource development program information;

• five centres focusing on resource management

• two centres focusing on mineral or petroleum services.

The 10 ag centres will be in Arborg, Brandon, Dauphin, Headingley, Killarney, Morden, Neepawa, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Swan River.

The new service model will include an “interactive online chat program.”

Through that, Manitoba Agriculture clients can access “real-time assistance from a smartphone, tablet, computer or through a toll-free number.”

The Western Producer reached out to the Keystone Agricultural Producers for comment, but a representative of the farm group said they needed time to study the changes and the implications for producers.

The proposed closures to Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development offices are scheduled for April 1.

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com