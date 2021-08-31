Man. AgriRecovery focuses on feed, transportation

Manitoba is rolling out its AgriRecovery program with applications now open for beef producers to access funds through two initiatives.

Ralph Eichler, Manitoba's agriculture and resource development minister, announced the province's Livestock Feed and Transportation Drought Assistance earlier today as well as the Livestock Transportation programs in an effort to lessen the impacts on beef producers from this year's drought.

"Manitoba producers care deeply about their livestock and these programs will help producers buy feed or to help get the feed they have purchased delivered to their animals, or get the animals to another location where feed is available," Eichler said in a statement. "This has been a tough year and we continue to take strides to support our producers in any way we can."

The Livestock Feed and Transportation program will provide assistance in covering costs with purchasing and transporting feed from up to 600 kilometres away for both beef and dairy cattle in an effort to maintain breeding herds.

Also eligible for the program are sheep, goats and bison along with horses raised for pregnant mares' urine.

Purchases of feed and its transport between June 1, 2021, and March 15, 2022 ,will be eligible for the program.

The Livestock Transportation assistance program will allow for funding to move breeding cattle, sheep and goats to feed sources up to 1,000 kilometres away but not for sale or slaughter.

The province is also working on designing a program to rebuild Manitoba's cattle herd for 2022.

"These programs will help address some of the extraordinary costs beef producers have been incurring due to the drought conditions," Tyler Fulton, Manitoba Beef Producers president, said in a statement. "Producers are making important management decisions for their operations heading into the next few months, and having access to these programs will certainly help with that process. Looking further ahead, we welcome continued discussions with governments about how a herd recovery program will be framed."

The AgriRecovery program is a joint provincial-federal program split respectively on a 40-60 per cent basis.

Manitoba announced earlier this summer that it was committing $62 million toward the program.