Your reading list

Lambing season – photo essay

By
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Published: February 11, 2021
,
A Great Pyrenees watchdog takes its job seriously. | Mike Sturk photo

Photo essay | More than 700 lambs are expected over the next two months at the Lomond Hutterite Colony near Lomond, Alta. These photos were taken Jan. 14. | Mike Sturk photos 

More than 700 lambs are expected over the next two months at the Lomond Hutterite Colony near Lomond, Alta.

These photos were taken Jan. 14. | Mike Sturk photos

Goats watch the action in the lambing pens. | Mike Sturk photo

 

Joe Stahl pulls a minutes-old lamb to the shelter of the lambing barn. The twine on its leg adds more distance between it and a shy young ewe that wouldn’t follow the lamb if it was being carried. | Mike Sturk photo

 

A ewe nurses her three lambs born that morning. | Mike Sturk photo

 

A hungry ewe is more than ready to leave an outer pasture and head to the feeding pen. | Mike Sturk photo

About the author

Mike Sturk's recent articles

More Articles

explore

Stories from our other publications

Special Podcast