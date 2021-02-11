Lambing season – photo essay

Photo essay | More than 700 lambs are expected over the next two months at the Lomond Hutterite Colony near Lomond, Alta. These photos were taken Jan. 14. | Mike Sturk photos
Goats watch the action in the lambing pens. | Mike Sturk photo
Joe Stahl pulls a minutes-old lamb to the shelter of the lambing barn. The twine on its leg adds more distance between it and a shy young ewe that wouldn’t follow the lamb if it was being carried. | Mike Sturk photo
A ewe nurses her three lambs born that morning. | Mike Sturk photo
A hungry ewe is more than ready to leave an outer pasture and head to the feeding pen. | Mike Sturk photo