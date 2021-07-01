Forage plant heavily damaged by fire

Fire appears to have heavily damaged the Green Prairie International forage plant near Lethbridge.

The city of Lethbridge reported via Twitter Wednesday evening that Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to assist and that firefighters from four stations were on scene. Other reports on social media indicate the blaze started late Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke was visible many kilometres from the site, located on the north side of the Crowsnest Highway about 3 km east of Lethbridge.

The plant has been receiving hay since early to mid-June.

The cause of the fire is presently unknown, as is the degree of loss or whether any injuries have occurred.