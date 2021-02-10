Expected drop in loonie would give crop prices a boost

Export Development Canada expects a slight softening of the Canadian dollar in 2021 and that is good news for exporters of agricultural products.

EDC is forecasting an average value of US$0.76 in 2021, down a few cents from where it was trading on Feb. 10, 2021.

Andrea Gardella, senior economist with the EDC, said the main reason for that forecast is the belief that the U.S. dollar will continue to depreciate.

The U.S. Dollar Index as of Feb. 10, 2021, was down 12 percent from last year’s high set on March 20, 2020.

The Canadian dollar is also closely linked to oil prices, and while they have been on the rise of late, futures values for the commodity have been trending down.

A weaker Canadian dollar will make it easier for exporters to sell Canadian crops and meat products in 2021, said Gardella.

The dollar worked against them for the most part of 2020.

It started the year at about $0.75, dipped as low as $0.69 in March due to plummeting oil prices and the slumping COVID-19 economy, and has since been on a steady climb to $0.79.

Fortunately, other market factors more than offset the impact of the strengthening dollar in the second half of 2020.

Prices for a number of agriculture products soared, resulting in robust exports. For instance, canola prices appreciated 10 percent throughout the year.

So while total exports for the three prairie provinces declined by 16 percent in 2020, shipments of agriculture and agri-food products went up 19 percent.

“You can see there’s two distinctive stories happening here,” said Gardella.

Saskatchewan in particular benefitted from surging COVID-19 food demand and improved access to rail cars. Agricultural exports in that province reached $17 billion in 2020, a 31 percent increase over the previous year.

By contrast, Saskatchewan’s oil exports fell by 32 percent.

“The agriculture story is one that has really stood out. It stood out in 2020 and it’s going to continue to stand out in 2021,” she said.

The market continues to be “very friendly” to exporters of agriculture products with strong demand and export quotas and tariffs in competing countries keeping prices high.

Inventories of a number of agricultural commodities will be low heading into 2021-22, and Gardella expects another strong sales program.

There will likely be some softening in commodity prices in the upcoming crop year, but prices should still be strong and the weakening Canadian dollar will help.

“You’re still going to see exporters selling as much as they can,” she said.

The one wrinkle is the continuing container shortage. China does not want to wait for containers to be filled for the return trip. About nine percent of all of Canada’s grain exports are shipped overseas in the metal boxes.

“That’s one thing we are watching that could slow down exports, particularly in (quarter) one of 2021,” said Gardella.

She expects the container shortage issue to be resolved later this year when economies stabilize and trade gets back to normal.

