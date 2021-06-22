EU monitor ups 2021 grain yield forecasts again

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) – The European Union’s crop monitoring unit MARS raised its grain crop yield forecasts in the bloc for the second month in a row, confirming that warm and wet weather had helped crop development after a cold snap earlier in the season.

This year’s yields in the 27-member bloc were now expected to be well above five-year averages for all winter cereals as well as rapeseed, MARS said.

“The warmer temperatures, combined with adequate moisture supply, accelerated biomass accumulation and phenological development of winter crops and spring cereals, thus improving the yield outlook,” it said.

However summer crops, such as maize, had so far much less benefited from these improvements, it added.

Warmer-than-usual conditions were expected to continue in all European regions east of France in the coming days but temperatures were expected to fall below average in a large part of the Iberian Peninsula and western France, MARS said.

The unit raised its estimate of the average EU soft wheat yield to 6.01 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), from 5.91 t/ha projected in May and 5.6% above the average EU soft wheat yield of the past five years.

MARS also revised upward its forecast of the 2021 EU total barley yield to 4.97 t/ha from 4.89 t/ha expected in May, up 4% on the five-year average.

For grain maize, MARS raised the projected EU yield to 7.84 t/ha, from 7.81 t/ha seen last month, up 1.2% on the average yield.

The forecast EU rapeseed yield was raised to 3.23 t/ha from 3.21 t/ha in May and 5.6% above the five-year average.

In contrast, MARS lowered its forecast for this year’s EU sugar beet yield to take account of the cold spell in early April. It was now expected at 73.6 t/ha, compared with 75.5 t/ha forecast last month and now virtually stable on the five-year average.

The full report can be found here: https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/sites/default/files/jrc-mars-bulletin-vol29-no6.pdf