CGC suspends grain company licence

The Canadian Grain Commission has suspended the licences of W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions effective April 20.

The licences issued to operate the firm’s primary elevators at Pambrun, Sask., Ponteix, Sask., Vanguard, Sask., Bashaw, Alta., and Bowden, Alta., are suspended until 11:59 p.m. CDT April 30.

The CGC advises growers who are owed money by the company for grain deliveries to contact the commission immediately.

Farmers who conduct any business with the company as of April 20will not be protected by security under the Canada Grain Act.

W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions is prohibited from selling stocks it has on hand, accepting producer deliveries and contracting new grain sales.

The company may not remove grain from its elevators unless it can demonstrate to the CGC’s satisfaction that the remaining inventory of grain is sufficient to satisfy its outstanding obligations to producers.

A condition of the company’s licences is that it provide security in the amount of $4 million expiring April 30.

