Cargill announces canola crusher for Regina

Regina has become a smoking hot spot for proposed canola crush plants.

Cargill announced today that it plans to break ground on a $350 million facility in the city early next year.

The plant will be similar in design to the company’s existing plant in Camrose, Alta., and should be operational by early 2024. It will have the capacity to process one million tonnes of canola annually.

Cargill announced it will also be modernizing its plants in Camrose and Clavet over the next 12 months to increase processing capacity and “broaden capabilities” at both locations.

“Through these projects, we’re committed to providing a better, more efficient customer experience across our network, making it easier to do business with Cargill,” Jeff Vassart, president of Cargill Canada, said in a press release.

“We see Saskatchewan as the right place to make this investment, as Regina is well-positioned in the canola production area and there is ample talent available to support the new facility.”

Meanwhile, Federated Co-operatives Ltd. says it has been shut out of a land deal north of its existing Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina that would have been used to build a $2 billion renewable diesel refinery and canola crush plant.

The land will instead be used for an $800 million development that is rumoured to be yet another canola crush plant to be built by Viterra in the city.

Regina appears to be the most sought after location, but it isn’t the only one in the province.

A few weeks ago Richardson International announced its intention to double crush capacity at its plant in Yorkton, Sask.

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe said the Cargill announcement helps cement the province’s reputation as a leader in agriculture production and processing.

“We welcome this significant investment and look forward to working with Cargill to add value to the canola our producers grow, create local jobs and support Saskatchewan’s economic growth,” he said.

