Cabinet shuffle produces new transport minister

A small cabinet shuffle in Ottawa has resulted in changes in three portfolios, including transport.

Omar Alghabra is a newcomer to cabinet, although he served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of international trade diversification.

First elected in 2006, he represents Mississauga Centre. While much of his focus will be on the airline industry, which is under pressure from COVID-19 restrictions and fewer travelers, he will also be responsible for grain transportation.

Previous transport minister Marc Garneau moves to foreign affairs, while Francois-Phillipe Champagne moves to innovation and science.

The moves were prompted by Navdeep Bains’ decision to leave cabinet and not run in the next election. Bains had been innovation minister.

Also, Manitoba MP Jim Carr is back in cabinet as special representative to the Prairies. He had stepped back during cancer treatment.

