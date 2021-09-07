Applications ready for Alberta livestock assistance

The application process is ready for Alberta livestock producers to get financial assistance in dealing with the extraordinary costs associated with this year's drought.

"Alberta's livestock producers have experienced exceedingly dry conditions for months, putting additional stress on the very Albertans who feed Canadian families," said Alberta Agriculture minister Devin Dreeshen, in a statement issued today.

"Alberta's government is proud to support the delivery of up to $340 million in much-needed relief to help our livestock producers make it through this difficult season."

The assistance program is part of AgriRecovery funds announced last month, which come through a 60-40 split between the federal and provincial governments.

Applications can be filed with the Alberta Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) for an initial payment of $94 per breeding cow under the Canada-Alberta Livestock Feed Assistance Initiative.

The initial payment won't require feed or water expenses to be filed but will require that producers have at least 10 animals as of Aug. 6.

Market animals, culled stock or those owned by provincially licensed slaughter facilities are not eligible, nor are animals on pasture or in confined feeding operations being fed for weight gain, hogs, poultry or commercial dairy cows.

Cows and bison are eligible for the $94-per-head amount and horses are eligible for $113 per head.

Elk, deer and ewes will be eligible on a scale from $47 to $19 per head.

Applications for a second payment of $106 under Alberta's AgriRecovery program are expected to be released later this year through AFSC. That assistance will be provided on a receipt-based system and will cover extraordinary feed costs for cattle on hand as of Dec. 31.

Eligible expenses for the second payment will include temporary fencing and water provision not covered under other programs, related transportation costs and other activities required to secure feed.

Beekeepers will also be eligible for assistance under the program.