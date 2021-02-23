Agribition releases top 50 industry leaders list

Canadian Western Agribition is celebrating Canada’s Ag Day today with the release of the winners of its campaign to find the top 50 industry leaders.

The list is based on nominations submitted from across the country. The nominations were whittled down to the top 10 finalists in five categories by a panel of judges, including well known industry leader Kim McConnell, Canadian Federation of Agriculture president Mary Robinson, former Maple Leaf senior vice- president Rory McAlpine and Claude Lafleur, a Quebec-based consultant and agricultural economist.

In the mentor category, the winners are: Scott Exner, Calgary; Bill Greuel, Regina; Stephen Hughes, Longview, Alta.; Peter Johnson, Ingersoll, Ont.; Alanna Koch, Edenwold, Sask.; Tim Lambert, Ottawa; John Phillips, Arlington, P.E.I.; Jeff Reid, Kanata, Ont.; Robert Saik, Olds, Alta.; and Anne Wasko, Eastend, Sask.

Winners of the upstarts category are: Sandi Brock, West Perth, Ont.; Shaun Haney, Lethbridge; Jill Harvie, Olds, Alta.; Cherilyn Jolly-Nagel, Mossbank, Sask.; Kim Keller, Melfort, Sask.; Brett McRae, Brandon; Todd Ormann, Olds, Alta.; Jess Verstappen, High Prairie, Alta.; Alex Villeneuve, Olds, Alta.; and, Charlotte Wasylik, Vermilion, Alta.

The top 10 selected innovators are: Joy Agnew, Olds, Alta; Wade Barnes, Winnipeg; Chantelle Donahue, Biggar, Sask.; Viren D’Souza, Peterborough, Ont.; Jean-Martin Fortier, Saint-Armand, Que.; Matt Hughes, Kelly’s Cross, P.E.I.; Myles Immerkar, Rocky View County, Alta.; Kee Jim, Okotoks, Alta.; Brian Olson, Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask.; and Maggie Van Camp, Blackstock, Ont.

In the deal makers category, the top 10 are: Murad Al-Katib, Regina; Terry Curley, Norboro, P.E.I., Jeffrey Fitzpatrick-Stilwell, Toronto; Dennis Laycraft, Calgary; Sebastian Leveille, Montreal; Garth MacDonald, Kindersley, Sask.; Bob Mazer, Brandon; Mike Medeiros, Osgoode, Ont.; Ray Price, Acme, Alta.; and Jean-Marc Ruest, Winnipeg.

Happy #CdnAgDay! Today we are unveiling our lineup for the Top 50 in Canadian Agriculture campaign, presented by @fccagriculture. Meet your Upstarts, presented by @MasterfeedsCDN. These are your bold and daring future leaders of #CdnAg. pic.twitter.com/XDcZJTq3l8 — #CWA50 (@Agribition) February 23, 2021

The top 10 designated hitters are: Gordon Bacon, Winnipeg; Shannon Benner, Perth, Ont.; Marc Bieler, Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Que.; Robert Black, Ottawa; Cyr Couturier, St. Johns, N.L.; Jean Fontaine, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; Stephanie Hamelin, Montreal; Pierre Lampron, Saint-Boniface, Que.; Marty Seymour, White City, Sask.; and Alison Sunstrum, Airdrie, Alta.

Agribition will recognize each of the winners in a publication released during its 50th anniversary show later this year.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com