Ag-Expo forced to reschedule

Ag-Expo in Lethbridge, the long-running and largest agricultural trade show in Alberta, has been rescheduled from its usual time slot.

The event, held at Lethbridge Exhibition Park, is now scheduled for March 17-19 instead of the previously planned dates of Feb. 24-26.

The change results from Alberta health restrictions on indoor gatherings that were implemented because of the pandemic.

The venue has also postponed but not cancelled two other events on the site. The popular Southern Alberta Home and Garden Show is planned April 7-10, a few weeks later than its original date of March 17-20, and an RV Expo is scheduled Feb. 25-March 6 instead of the earlier scheduled dates of Feb. 4-14.

“We are taking the extraordinary step of rescheduling these important events to ensure that more than 600 small and medium-sized businesses in southern Alberta can still have the opportunity to safely showcase their goods and services, as well as maintaining a clean and safe environment for the guests and customers,” said Mike Warkentin, chief operating officer of the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, in a news release.

“All these events contribute significantly to the economy of Lethbridge and southern Alberta. Despite all the safety precautions we have in place, these events will only go forward if government guidelines are relaxed and the economy is allowed to re-open as it was last fall,” said Warkentin.

Though Ag-Expo has a large outdoor site for bigger equipment displays, much of it takes place indoors and at present, Alberta Health pandemic restrictions prohibit indoor gatherings. Even outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Typically the event features about 350 exhibitors and draws more than 7,000 visitors. It also includes the North American Seed Fair.