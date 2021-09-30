Flax crop takes hit

WINNIPEG (MarketsFarm) — Prices for flax have skyrocketed this year as production falls and demand increases, says Dale McManus of Johnston’s Seeds in Welwyn, Sask.

He said Johnston’s was paying $38 per bushel for golden flax picked up off of the farm and brown flax was fetching $36 to $37 per bushel.

Growers in Saskatchewan seeded an estimated 790,700 acres this year, up 3.1 percent from 2020-21, Alberta farmers planted 141,600 acres, up 45.8 percent, and Manitoba farmers planted 93,300 acres, up 42.7 per cent.

However, due to the severe drought and intense heat this summer, production has been estimated at 378,800 tonnes, down 34.5 percent from last year. This would make for the least amount of flax produced since 1992 when 336,600 tonnes was produced.

Farmers are expected to harvest 268,600 tonnes in Saskatchewan, down 40.7 percent, 62,700 tonnes in Alberta, down 20.2 per cent, and 47,500 tonnes in Manitoba, up 3.3 percent.

