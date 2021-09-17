Barley, canola stocks tumble due to record exports in past year

Canada’s year-ending barley stocks dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded as of July 31, based on increased producer deliveries, steady global demand and record exports during the 2020-21 crop year, Canada’s national statistics agency said last week.

In its most recent Total Stocks of Principal Field Crops report, Statistics Canada pegged Canada’s total barley stocks at the end of the 2020-21 crop year at 711,000 tonnes, down nearly 26 percent from July 31, 2020.

The decrease was attributable to lower on-farm stocks — down 19.9 percent from a year earlier to 551,300 tonnes — and lower commercial stocks, down 40.5 percent year-over-year to 159,800 tonnes, the agency said.

Producer deliveries of barley were up 17.4 percent to 5.1 million tonnes, and barley exports rose 54.8 percent year over year to 4.6 million tonnes, Statistics Canada said.

More than 90 percent of Canadian barley exports in 2020-21 were destined for China.

Domestic feed use fell 10.6 percent year over year.

The report also showed a sharp decrease in canola stocks, based on lower supplies from the 2020 growing season and higher global demand.

Canada’s total stocks of canola dropped nearly 49 percent year over year to 1.8 million tonnes, their lowest level since July of 2017, the Statistics Canada report said.

Producer deliveries of canola in the 2020-21 crop year fell 2.3 percent to 20.2 million tonnes, but remained above the previous five-year average.

Canola exports, meanwhile, rose 4.9 percent to 10.5 million tonnes, based strong global demand, particularly from China.

Canola exports to China rose by approximately 33 percent on a year-over-year basis, the report said.

Domestic crushing activity also increased 2.8 percent, using a record 10.4 million tonnes of canola as world demand for vegetable oil remained high.

Statistics Canada conducts a supply and disposition exercise three times a year to determine total stocks of major field crops grown in Canada.

The data on stocks of principal field crops held on farms in 2021 is derived from a field crop survey of approximately 25,000 Canadian farmers conducted from May 14 to June 11.

Final estimates of on-farm stocks are produced as part of a supply and disposition exercise, which includes data related to commercial stocks as of July 31.

The Canadian Grain Commission provides the commercial stock numbers.

In its most recent report, Statistics Canada said remaining stocks of Canadian wheat, oats, dry peas and lentils were all up as of July 31 compared with the same date a year earlier, while canola and barley stocks were down.

The accuracy of Statistics Canada’s stock estimates is often called into question by industry observers, including growers who have been asking for a more robust record keeping system that requires grain companies, exporters and domestic users to supply more in-depth and timely data on grain purchases, sales and utilization.

In its latest report, Statistics Canada said total stocks of wheat increased 3.7 percent year over year to 5.7 million tonnes as of July 31, while durum stocks rose two percent to 751,500 tonnes.

Deliveries of wheat rose 5.8 percent year over year to a record high 31.7 million tonnes as of July 31, while exports jumped more than 10 percent to 26.4 million tonnes based on strong global demand, particularly from China.

Statistics Canada said total stocks of dry peas rose more than 105 percent year over year to 478,500 tonnes as of July 31, while stocks of lentils totalled 405,600 tonnes as of July 31, up 94.3 percent from the same date a year earlier.

Total oat stocks as of July 31 were estimated at 658,500 tonnes, up 54.7 percent from a year earlier.

Oat exports rose 12.2 percent to 2.9 million tonnes, surpassing 2008 as the highest export number on record, the report said.