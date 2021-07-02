Farmers urged to find help for mental health struggles

Farm stress lines are considered a good entryway into mental health services because callers can remain anonymous

Mental health resources exist that are designed specifically for farmers but they are not always well-known, participants in a recent panel discussion concluded.

“Farmers, by definition, are living in more remote communities,” Jan Thorson, executive director of Regina Mobile Crisis Services, which runs the Farm Stress Line, said June 17 during a session of Canada’s Farm Show.

“It was often, at least for us at the Farm Stress Line, getting the word out that there was a service available, and available all the time.

“That may be a reason on why there seemed to be some resistance. If you don’t know where to call, how do you even start?”

Lesley Kelly, a farmer from Watrous, Sask., runs social media channels under the name High Heels and Canola Fields, where she spreads messages about farmers’ mental health. She also runs a blog where she shares her story and other mental health resources.

She said not only did she witness the struggles of the farming community — she felt it.

“I remember when my husband was going through panic attacks and googling ‘farmer going through mental health challenges in Canada’ and I couldn’t find anything,” Kelly said.

“Here I thought, within my own family, ‘are we the only ones going through this? Does that make us bad farmers?’ ”

Kelly said it made them feel like they were alone. However, once they started sharing their story about their mental health crises on social media, they received support from across the ag community.

“As farmers we’re not immune to mental health challenges. We’re not immune to stress. It’s a great life, it’s an amazing life, but we go through really, really hard times, and we should be talking about this.”

Thorson said calling into the Farm Stress Line is not like an intake procedure, which people often worry about.

“We try to let the clients lead the conversation. What do they want to talk about?”

“We just really want to know, what’s on your mind, what’s worrying you today, and how can we help you in the moment, and if you feel you need more help in the moment where can we send you to get the help you need.”

All calls made to the Farm Stress Line are confidential unless the employees are made aware of someone who may harm themselves or others.

Thorson said the Farm Stress Line is a great entryway into mental health services.

“I often characterize it as we’re a gateway. We’re the starting point on the journey. And if people are feeling hesitant to phone, that’s fine. We have a great website, and that’s a great place to start exploring and looking at various resources that are there.”

Alongside the Farm Stress Line, other resources include Kelly’s blog, High Heels and Canola Fields, and the Do More Agriculture Foundation.