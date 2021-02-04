How do you eat an elephant? One byte at a time

Farmers have never had more options and opportunities to embrace exciting and revolutionary new technologies, systems and innovations.

Advisers have never faced more demands from farmers to help them incorporate these opportunities.

However, much less is happening than could be happening, and many attempts have not just failed but been counter-productive as well.

“When you spend all this money on something and it doesn’t work, it leaves a sour taste in your mouth,” said Brunel Sabourin, who operates Antara Agronomy with his wife, Jenn, in Manitoba’s Red River Valley.

“You erode that trust.”

Sabourin has seen that problem with variable rate technology (VRT), which has been promoted, praised, discussed and sold to thousands of farmers, but which has had mixed results for many. The word “disappointing” often appears in discussions of VRT.

“It sounded really good on paper,” said Sabourin about his experience advising farmers on how to approach the decision about whether and how to employ the technology.

“I’ve uncovered more questions than I have answers for.”

Indeed, advisers often struggle with farmer clients who want to explore new technologies and innovations. Some can be very aggressive and want to steam into implementation quickly. Others can be cautious and want to minimize risk while maximizing the gains. And others are worried about embracing something they don’t understand and perhaps don’t believe is necessary, but which they feel obligated to explore because everybody else seems to be doing it.

Rob Saik, who founded the groundbreaking Agri-Trend network, said that regardless of the type of farmer, advisers first need to help producers stand back and get some perspective on both their operation and the innovation they’re considering.

“What was the motivation for him looking at a new technology? What was the net result he wanted to achieve?” said Saik, who works with complex farming operations with multi-faceted needs.

“What was it that he was trying to cure? What was the expected outcome?”

Perhaps surprisingly, many farmers haven’t clearly worked that out. With so much chatter about exciting innovations in the community, at farm shows and in the farm media, farmers can get pulled along on a path that doesn’t have a clear destination, Saik said.

Sabourin sees that in his patch of the Prairies, and he advises caution.

“There’s a lot of hype. There’s a lot of money and venture capital being thrown at digitizing agriculture right now. They can see there’s a lot of potential,” said Sabouin.

“There is a lot of optimism that these technologies are really going to change the face of agriculture, but we still have so much to learn.”

Sabourin’s region is hotter and wetter, with thicker soil, than most parts of Western Canada. That local reality of weather and environment is a critical component of both understanding whether a new technology or system will work in an area and how it might need to be employed differently.

“Soil itself is so difficult,” said Sabourin.

“With dryland agriculture, you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature. We have the variability that weather and Mother Nature throws at us. What works one year won’t necessarily work next year.”

He has seen that happen with the common farming practice of minimum tillage and with the widespread local interest in vertical tillage. That practice stumbled in the valley when it faced wet soil and super-thick straw, leaving some farmers who had embraced the practice unable to seed crops in the spring, while conventional till farmers were able to get in a crop.

The practice had to be fine-tuned over the years for local conditions. That’s why vertical tillage is such a popular local practice, at least for people to talk about, while outside the valley it is much rarer. Any practice has to fit the local conditions.

“Start with baby steps. Can we start it on a small scale? Has it been done locally?” said Sabourin.

“We say, ‘small data before big data.’ We need to figure it out on our own land with our own equipment.”

A farmer interested in new technologies and practices should try them out in small on-farm trials. Most machinery are now equipped with GPS, which makes trials easier than ever before to undertake.

Sabourin cautioned against taking data from broad application and testing and assuming it will work the same in your region.

“They might be relying upon data incorrectly or on data that doesn’t apply to this region.”

Even if something innovative and exciting sounds like it could work on a farm, who’s going to dedicate their time to operating it?

It’s a key question that Saik thinks not enough farmers and advisers think about. Something can be theoretically possible but challenging in practice to clamp onto an existing operation.

“Who on the operation is prepared to take on the integration of the technology?” said Saik.

“If you don’t have somebody to take it on, the likelihood of success if pretty small.”

Some farming technologies and systems demand a lot of “human capital” or the combination of time, ability and commitment to make it work. For some farmers, tackling a new technology brings out their strengths and abilities. For others, it just reveals other motivations that hamstring the endeavour from the beginning.

“Some of it is driven by ego. How much of this is driven by your desire to be technically competent and how much is driven by other motivations, like you want to be the first on the block to do this thing?” said Saik.

Think about a common domestic situation. Most homes have TVs that are surrounded by multiple remote controls, each one running a different bit of connected technology. Universal remotes exist and are readily available, but a person needs to put in the time to get the job done.

Most people never do it.

That reality applies to many technologies, from small scale home applications to big-field farm ones.

“I have boxes of gadgets that don’t work. And the number one reason they don’t work is because of me,” said Saik.

“It really comes down the dedication of the personnel.”

Has a farm sorted out who its “chief technology officer” is going to be? With more and more technology and integrated systems coming, that’s something every farm should be sorting out now. Advisers and professionals could be asked to do the job if a farm doesn’t have enough time and human resources to take on the task for itself.

“If a farm does not have the resources or the patience or the personnel to adopt a technology, how is it going to get done?” said Saik. “I believe this is a screaming deficit in the agriculture industry today, and one that could be filled by a lot of consultants and professionals out there.”

Sabourin and Saik share the view that farmers benefit from talking to fellow farmers.

“Peer groups” can provide much information, wisdom and help in assessing and employing innovative technologies and systems.

Both men work with peer groups and say their value for farmers is inestimable.

Saik works with his PowerFARM group to connect the biggest and most complex farmers to share ideas, experience and improve the business management abilities of some of today’s biggest and most complex farms.

That helps him tackle technology adoption from a structural angle.

“What we have today at the farm level is a technology-integrator gap,” said Saik.

“A farmer is a CEO. He might have a CFO (chief financial officer) — somebody working with him on finances. He might have a COO (chief operating officer) — somebody who helps him on the operational side. But who is his CIO? A chief innovation officer? Who is his technology integrator?”

Sabourin works with his On-Farm Research Network to develop knowledge about how practices and technologies works in the local area.

By gathering farmers with similar situations or interests, advisers can help farmers find the real-world answers they need.

That way benchmarks for realistic results can be set because they are appropriate to the type of farm or area of production.

Both Sabourin and Saik also promote the idea of bringing in non-farm professionals as regular advisory boards.

That allows the farmer to “take on more of a CEO approach to the farm,” Sabourin said.

“Bring your agronomist, your retailer, your banker, your accountant together to discuss new ventures, to look at not just the agronomics but the economics.”

Farmers might be delighted by the potential of a new product, technology or system but unrealistic about the cost of employing it or how long it might take to begin paying itself off.

Saik said advisors need to make farmers think about how long they are willing to finance and carry something new.

“What if the technology takes two or three years to start to show a return?” said Saik.

He said technology and systems can be both exciting and frightening. Some are very complex and demand a high degree of competence to operate.

But in the end, it isn’t the complexity or potential of the innovation that determines whether a farm should embrace it.

“That decision’s easy,” said Saik.