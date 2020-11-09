Snowfall records set in Sask.

Kindersley, Sask., has set a new record for the most snowfall in a single day.

The west-central town recorded 35.8 centimetres as of 10 a.m. Nov. 9, breaking the town’s March 17, 1974 record of 21.3 cm.

Other snowfall observations reported so far include 37 cm at Prince Albert, 33 cm at Codette, 31 cm at Saskatoon and Limerick, 20 cm at Strasbourg, 15-20 cm at Regina, 15 cm at Holbein and 11 cm at Emma Lake.

Peak wind gusts reported include Assiniboia, 85 kilometres per hour, Leader 81 km/h and Eastend-Cypress, 76 km/h.

Accumulated freezing rain was reported in numerous locations including Arcola, Estevan, Moose Jaw, Regina, Wolseley and Yorkton.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com