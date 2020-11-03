Sask. NDP name ag critic

Regina MLA Trent Wotherspoon is the Saskatchewan NDP’s new agriculture critic.

He will also be responsible for the Sask. Crop Insurance Corp. along with finance, SaskTel, Crown Investments Corp. and chair of the Public Accounts committee.

NDP leader Ryan Meili announced his shadow cabinet today.

Other notable appointments include rookie Saskatoon MLA Erika Ritchie for environment, energy and resources, SaskWater, Water Security Agency and SaskEnergy.

Buckley Belanger will take on highways, and Vicki Mowat will be health critic.

Meili also announced that Sally Housser will be interim chief of staff. She takes over from Adrienne King.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com