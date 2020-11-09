Sask. cabinet shuffled; Marit still ag minister

David Marit remains Saskatchewan agriculture minister after Premier Scott Moe announced his new cabinet Nov. 9.

Three other ministers retained their roles after the Oct. 26 election, but others take on new duties.

Donna Harpauer retains her finance portfolio and is now deputy premier.

“Donna Harpauer is one of the longest-serving cabinet ministers in the nation and without a doubt among the most capable and hard-working ministers in Canada,” Moe said.

Also keeping their portfolios are Christine Tell in corrections, Jeremy Harrison in trade and export development, and Bronwyn Eyre in energy and resources.

Nine MLAs with new duties include:

Don Morgan, now minister of Crown Investments and responsible for all major Crowns, labour relations and the Workers’ Compensation Board;

Jim Reiter, minister of SaskBuilds and procurement, Public Service Commission and Sask. Liquor and Gaming Authority. SaskBuilds is a new ministry that replaces the former Central Services and merges it with SaskBuilds. Reiter will oversee a new process for infrastructure and project management;

Dustin Duncan, education;

Gordon Wyant, minister of justice and attorney general;

Joe Hargrave, highways and Water Security Agency;

Paul Merriman, health;

Gene Makowsky, advanced education;

Warren Kaeding, environment;

Lori Carr, social services.

Returning to cabinet is:

Don McMorris, government relations, First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs, Provincial Capital Commission;

Laura Ross, parks, culture and sport;

Everett Hindley, mental health and addictions, seniors, and rural and remote health.

Hindley is the lone newcomer to cabinet as McMorris and Ross served previously under former Premier Brad Wall.

Other appointments made Nov. 9 include Harrison as government house leader, Fred Bradshaw as deputy government house leader, Greg Ottenbreit as government whip, and Randy Weekes as deputy whip.

Lyle Stewart will become legislative secretary to the premier responsible for provincial autonomy and as provincial secretary.

David Buckingham will serve as legislative secretary to the minister for SaskTel and SGI, while Doug Steele will be legislative secretary for SaskPower and SaskEnergy.

Bradshaw is legislative secretary for the environment, Todd Goudy for parks, culture and sport, and francophone affairs, Nadine Wilson to the ministers of trade and energy and resources, as well as Saskatchewan-Ukraine relations liaison, and Ken Francis to trade and export.

Terry Dennis will serve as legislative secretary to the education minister.

