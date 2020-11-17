Indoor masks now mandatory across Sask.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces in Saskatchewan effective Thursday, Nov. 19.

The government announced more restrictions today as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and hospitalizations increase.

As of Tuesday there were 2,055 active cases in the province, with 71 in hospital and 15 of those in intensive care units. There have been 5422 cases and 31 deaths.

Private gathering sizes indoors will be limited to five people, down from 10. Outdoor private gatherings remain at a maximum of 30 people and only if physical distancing can be maintained at all times.

The government also restricted visits to all long-term care facilities and personal care homes, except for compassionate reasons.

People who can work from home are urged to do so.

The health ministry is reviewing guidelines for the hospitality industry, athletic organizations, recreation facilities and gyms, and places of worship.

Party buses are no longer permitted.

These measures are in place until Dec. 17 and then subject to review.

