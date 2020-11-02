COVID outbreak over at B.C. beef plant

A COVID-19 outbreak at the J&L Beef meat processing facility in Delta, B.C., has been declared over by Fraser Health, the health authority in the region.

Thirteen employees were found to be infected as of Oct. 18. At that time Fraser Health said there was transmission of the illness among staff at the plant. It first became aware of the potential outbreak on Oct. 8 when one employee tested positive.

The plant then undertook various safety measures including enhanced staff screening, contact tracing and deep cleaning.

Fraser Health is one of five regional health authorities in British Columbia. It delivers hospital and community health services to more than 1.8 million people in the Delta, Burnaby, Langley, White Rock, Hope, Mission, Abbotsford and Chilliwack regions.