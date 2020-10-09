Sask. cattle meetings go online

The Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association has moved its fall meetings online.

An Oct. 9 news release said the meetings were to start Oct. 19 but “the planning realities along with continued hotspots made the 11 meetings with people travelling across the province inadvisable.”

Chair Arnold Balicki said he was disappointed but it was the safe thing to do.

The election for a new director in District 7, where Paula Larson is not running again, will go ahead in Kerrobert Oct. 20. Polls will open at 4:30 p.m., followed by speeches from candidates William Coventry and Joleen Shea at 5 p.m. Polls close at 8 p.m.

An open information session for all producers in all districts will be online on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. Details can be found at saskbeef.com.

The annual general meeting has also been moved online. It will be held Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com