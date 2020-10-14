COVID cases reported at Alta. potato plant

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among workers at the Cavendish Farms potato plant in Lethbridge.

Chief medical officer Deena Hinshaw confirmed today that cases had been found at that facility, a $430 million frozen potato plant that opened a new facility in the city’s northeast quadrant slightly more than a year ago.

“We have publicly reported an outbreak at Cavendish Farms,” said Hinshaw. “That is the one outbreak that I’m aware of in a farming situation in that area.”

The plant employs approximately 240 people but according to its website, it instituted various work-from-home options for employees earlier this year and limited the number of employees on site as much as possible while still operating the facility. Screening at entrances and enhanced disinfection protocols have also applied, the company said.

Hinshaw noted that risks continue for anyone working in close quarters.

“Any location, any workplace where people are working closely together could be at risk of an outbreak, so any outbreak at any location is a reminder that all of us need to make sure we’re taking regular measures every day … to prevent our activities from spreading COVID.”

