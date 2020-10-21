Alberta Beef Industry Conference postponed

Another annual gathering of cattle and beef producers has been postponed because of the pandemic. The Alberta Beef Industry Conference, previously planned for March 2021, has been postponed to March 2022.

The 2020 meeting was held last March, just before COVID-19 postponements and cancellations began.

The event typically involves several cattle and beef organizations including Alberta Beef Producers, the Alberta Cattle Feeders Association, the Alberta Auction Markets Association, Alberta Livestock Dealers and Order Buyers and the Western Stockgrowers Association.

In lieu of a 2021 conference, the groups said they plan to hold a series of smaller business meetings and “pop-up virtual experiences” throughout the year.