Viterra sells STARS fundraiser calendars

Calendars to support STARS are now available at Viterra locations across Western Canada.

For 28 years, STARS has sold calendars to support its air ambulance operations across the Prairies. For the last six years, Viterra has covered the printing costs of the calendars.

“We’ve worked closely with this world class organization since 2015,” said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra North America president and chief executive officer.

“We’re very pleased to be continuing our sponsorship with STARS, which has had a tremendous impact in the lives of patients in rural communities, including our employees, our customers and their families.”

The calendars are a significant fundraiser for STARS, which sells about 60,000 of them annually. The calendars are priced at $30. It’s also possible to buy a calendar in combination with another STARS item, such as a water bottle, travel mug or safety kit.

“STARS is grateful for Viterra’s generous support, especially during these difficult times, when many of our fundraising events have been postponed or cancelled,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS president and chief executive officer.

The calendars will be sold at most Viterra locations until December 4. They can also be purchased at starscalendar.ca

