Quebec dominates organic growth

The number of organic farmers and acreage may be flattening in Canada, but not in Quebec.

Growth is off the charts in Quebec as the province continues to add growers and land that is organically certified.

From 2017-19, organic acreage in Quebec went from 314,000 in 2017 to 570,000 in 2019, an expansion of nearly 65 percent.

In comparison, Saskatchewan’s organic acreage in the same time period went from 1.16 million to 1.04 million.

“In Quebec we’ve seen a huge jump, a huge increase in the acreage,” Tia Loftsgard, executive director of the Canadian Organic Trade Association, said during a webinar from early September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across Canada, certified organic acreage is still expanding but at a slower rate compared to the mid 2010s. From 2013-16, organic acres went from 2.15 million to about three million. From 2017-19, acres climbed from 3.3 to 3.4 million, based on data from a webinar conducted by Loftsgard.

From 2018-19, the number of organic livestock producers in Quebec jumped by 66. That would partially explain the increase in organic acres because the organic pastureland would contribute to the rise in acres.

Quebec’s organic boom can be attributed to provincial incentives. Producers are paid to convert farmland to organic production. An Organic Council of Ontario report from 2018 explains how the program works:

• For grains and oilseeds, farmers are paid $100 per hectare.

• For fruits and veggies, it’s $2,500 per ha.

• For forage and grazing land, the payment is $25 per ha.

“An operator can apply for up to $10,000 during their pre-certification phase and up to $10,000 in their first year of certification,” the Ontario report says.

“The payments are not received until the third year of transition and first year of certification.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incentive program also provides funds for switching livestock buildings to organic programs.

Finally, the Quebec government helps cover the cost of organic certification, Loftsgard said.

The financial incentives are obviously working because Quebec now has more than 40 percent of the organic farmers in the country.

Quebec had 2,337 organic producers in 2019. The second place province was Saskatchewan, with 941. Across Canada, there are more than 5,600 organic producers.

Organic farmers in Canada (2019 data)

Quebec has by far the most number of organic farmers in the country.

Quebec: 2,337

2,337 Saskatchewan: 941

941 Ontario: 879

879 Alta: 593

593 British Columbia: 593

593 Manitoba: 178

178 Maritimes: 156

156 Canada: 5,667

Source: Canadian Organic Trade Association

“There were (small) decreases across almost every province except Quebec and Manitoba,” Loftsgard said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had four percent growth (over 2018) but mostly because Quebec had 254 new farms. There were only two new farms in Manitoba.”

The financial support for organic farmers is part of a broader food policy in Quebec. In 2018, the provincial government announced a seven year, $5 billion program to stimulate growth in the province’s agri-food sector, including the expansion of organic production.

“Among the policy’s main goals are to increase sales of homegrown food products in Quebec by $10 billion and grow Quebec’s food exports by $6 billion by 2025,” the Montreal Gazette reported in 2018.

The support for organic farmers actually pre-dates the $5 billion program. Quebec has been paying producers who go organic since 2015, the Ontario Organic report said.

It is the only province that pays farmers for converting land to organic.

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com