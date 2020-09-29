GFM, Sask Polytech partner on research

Glacier FarmMedia and Saskatchewan Polytechnic have established a new position to co-ordinate applied research projects at GFM’s Discovery Farm west of Langham, Sask.

The dual-title position of applied research lead at Discovery Farm and agriculture research chair at Sask Polytech is held by Blake Weiseth, who has been with both organizations for two years.

Weiseth has a master’s degree in soil science from the University of Saskatchewan’s agriculture college.

The new position fits well for the interests of both organizations who share the mandate of working to find practical, innovative solutions for the agriculture industry in Western Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released today, Weiseth said the collaboration provides Sask Polytech access to land at Discovery Farm for field-scale trials “and, in return, they provide us access to certain equipment we can use on various projects and the ability to leverage project funding opportunities available to public research institutions.”

He said the dual role will be effective at designing and conducting applied research that makes the best use of all the resources available to GFM, including those provided by other industry partners.

In addition to his in-field work at Discovery Farm, Weiseth consults with Sask Polytech on programming related to agriculture and food production.

This latest research partnership will continue to address the practical issues of Western Canadian farmers as well as create opportunities for students to gain first-hand experience with the latest technologies, best practices and real-world results that come from applied research.