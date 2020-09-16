Delayed highway cleanup goes ahead in Alta.

The annual Alberta highway cleanup, which usually occurs in May, will instead take place Sept. 19 along provincial highways and byways.

The event was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province issued a notice to motorists today warning them to take extra care when passing crews of 4-H club members, Scouts, Girl Guides and other non-profit groups that will be collecting garbage at roadsides.

The groups raise money by undertaking the task and last year collectively earned $1.28 million in government funding.

In past years, more than 18,000 volunteers have participated, collecting garbage and cleaning more than 13,700 kilometres of roadside ditches.

Alberta Transportation provides the volunteers with safety manuals, safety vests, gloves, garbage bags and signs. Highway maintenance contractors then collect the bags of garbage.