Ag Youth Council holds first meeting

Federal Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau, recently hosted the inaugural meeting of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council.

The 25-member council is tasked with meeting with the Minister to share their aspirations for a sustainable and prosperous agriculture sector.

The governing Liberals are developing a “green economic recovery plan” to help Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is expected the council will offer suggestions on how best to accomplish this for producers and processors.

Members of the council were announced in July, and the first meeting on Sept. 3 was held virtually due to the pandemic.

According to a news release from Agriculture Canada, the future of the sector, sustainable agriculture, rural vitality, labour and mental health were all discussed.

It is expected members of the council will also be meeting with senior department officials within AAFC.

The 25 youth sitting on the committee were selected from a pool of more than 800 applicants. Bibeau stressed

it was important to select candidates with diverse backgrounds.