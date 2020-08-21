Irrigation dollars

After a round of public presentations earlier this month, Alberta agriculture minister Devin Dreeshen today released the full list of irrigation projects that will be funded through the Irrigation Rehabilitation Program.

The government has earmarked $10 million for projects through the program that has been in place since 1969. It is a cost-shared arrangement in which the government contributes 75 percent of costs, with the irrigation districts covering the other 25 percent.

The full list of districts receiving funding, some of which were previously announced: