Irrigation dollars

After a round of public presentations earlier this month, Alberta agriculture minister Devin Dreeshen today released the full list of irrigation projects that will be funded through the Irrigation Rehabilitation Program.
The government has earmarked $10 million for projects through the program that has been in place since 1969. It is a cost-shared arrangement in which the government contributes 75 percent of costs, with the irrigation districts covering the other 25 percent.
The full list of districts receiving funding, some of which were previously announced:
- Aetna Irrigation District (Cardston area): $35,163
- Bow River Irrigation District (Vauxhall area): $1,585,642
- Eastern Irrigation District (Brooks area): $2,418,872
- Leavitt Irrigation District (Cardston area): $40,112
- Lethbridge Northern Irrigation District: $1,098,698
- Magrath Irrigation District: $116,413
- Mountain View Irrigation District $37,391
- Raymond Irrigation District: $271,432
- St. Mary River Irrigation District: $2,651,848
- Taber Irrigation District: $547,532
- United Irrigation District (Cardston area): $262,043
- Western Irrigation District (Strathmore area): $934,854