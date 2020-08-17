Charges laid in cattle seizure near Hubbard, Sask.

Charges have been laid after a recent cattle seizure in Saskatchewan.

According to a media release from Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan, Andrew Mandziak of the Rural Municipality of Tullymet, near Hubbard, faces four charges after 135 animals were seized June 26.

He is charged with two counts under the Animal Protection Act, one for causing or permitting animals to be in distress and one for failing to comply with a corrective order.

He is also charged under the Criminal Code with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and one count of causing damage or injury to animals.

The APSS took the unusual step of issuing a release after incorrect information was circulating.

“While it was frustrating to see inaccurate reports portrayed on social media and by a few media outlets, we were unable to correct any misinformation in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” said executive director Don Ferguson. “Now that charges have been laid we can move towards justice being served for the animals affected.”

Mandziak is scheduled to appear in court in Melville on Oct. 19.

