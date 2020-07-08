With harvest right around the corner, there is nothing better than fresh vegetables out of the garden. This recipe makes getting the kids and/or husband to eat their vegetables easy. They are quick to prepare and a special treat served along any grilled entree including steak, homemade smash burgers, salmon, ribs, or smoked brisket.

You really can use any veggies you like with this recipe; but our favourite go-to’s are sweet peppers (yellow, orange, and red), red onion, and mushrooms. Don’t eliminate the mushrooms; you’ve got to have them; as they soak up the marinade beautifully and really add to the taste. Other substitutes or additions may include zucchini, eggplant, or yellow squash. Really just pick your favourites and experiment!

ADVERTISEMENT

This recipe is certainly a family favourite passed down from my mother-in-law. She first gave it to me with absolutely no measurements and it went something like this; lots of soy sauce, some white wine vinegar, olive oil, a little bit of sugar, basil and oregano. I still laugh looking at the small sticky note in my green recipe binder with this exact recipe written. I’ve definitely played with that recipe since then; with some trial and error figuring out the measurements that work best for our family. The marinade gives the veggies a wonderful Italian aroma with just the right amount of zing.

Skewered Marinated Veggies

Serves 4-6

Equipment:

Grill (I love these veggies on the charcoal grill, but they are also tasty on a gas or pellet grill as well)

Knife with cutting board

Whisk

Measuring cups

Mixing bowls with lid

BBQ tongs

BBQ skewers or grilling pan

Ingredients:

1 Red Bell Pepper; cut into even squares

1 Yellow Bell Pepper, cut into even squares

1 Orange Bell Pepper, cut into even squares

½ large Red Onion; cut into even squares

½ pound Button Mushrooms

*Substitute in Zucchini, Eggplant, or Yellow Squash; pick your favourite and be creative!

Marinade Ingredients:

1 cup Soy Sauce

½ cup Olive Oil

⅓ cup White Wine Vinegar

1 tsp Sugar (optional)

1 ½ tblsp Oregano

1 tblsp Basil

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

Chop red onion, yellow pepper, red pepper, and orange pepper into approximately 2 x 2 chunks. Larger is typically better! The veggies will shrink when grilling.

Place onions, button mushrooms, and peppers into a large mixing bowl.

Combine marinade ingredients in a smaller mixing bowl and whisk together.

Pour marinade over veggies in a larger bowl and cover (mixing bowls with a lid work well, so you can toss the veggies well in the marinade).

Let marinade sit for at least 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.

Prior to grilling, be sure to soak your skewers in water for 20 min.

Take a skewer and start stacking veggies onto it interchanging pepper colors, onion and mushrooms. I like to use 2 mushrooms per skewer as they are bursting with flavor. (Alternately veggies can be placed in a grill pan, and easily grilled over the BBQ).

Preheat grill to medium heat (375-400 degrees Fahrenheit). As I mentioned earlier, grilling these on a charcoal grill really gives them a nice taste. However, they are delicious prepared on a gas or electric grill as well.

Using a silicone brush and a little bit of vegetable oil, oil the grill grates.

Once the grill is heated, place skewers on the grill. Grill for a total of approximately 8 min; flipping them half-way or until veggies appear lightly charred and tender.

Serve immediately.

Happy Grilling!

Mike and Jannah Haas run AngryBBQ.com