Seed growers get new president

The Canadian Seed Growers Association has a new president.

Saskatchewan seed grower Joe Rennick took over as the organization’s new president during the CSGA’s July 7 annual general meeting.

He inherits the CSGA gavel from outgoing president Jonathan Nyborg from New-Denmark, New Brunswick.

Rennick, a pedigreed seed grower from Milestone, Sask., is a well-known figure to Canadian seed growers.

He has served on the board of the Saskatchewan Seed Growers Association (SSGA) and in numerous capacities at the national level for nearly 20 years.

Depending on the outcome of an upcoming amalgamation vote, Rennick could become the CSGA’s last serving president.

Association members are currently voting on a proposal to merge with four other seed industry organizations to form a new, all-encompassing seed entity known as Seeds Canada.

“If it’s a positive vote, I’ll be the transition president, so my term will go until February, about six months,” said Rennick.

“I’d be the shortest serving CSGA president (in CSGA history) that didn’t resign.”

Rennick called it an honour to be selected to serve as the national president, regardless of the outcome of the CSGA.

