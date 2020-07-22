Hutterite colony bears brunt of Sask. COVID spike

COVID-19 continues its rampage through Hutterite colonies in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

On July 22, Manitoba reported seven of its eight new cases were on colonies.

Saskatchewan reported its highest one-day total of the pandemic at 60 new cases and said 48 are on colonies in southwest and west-central areas.

Forty-three of them are located in a “single communal living setting” in the Rural Municipality of Lawtonia. The Hodgeville colony is located in that RM.

The government said there are 17 Hutterite communities with active cases in the RMs of Auvergne, Biggar, Carmichael, Eagle Creek, Grandview, Harris, Kindersley, Lawtonia, Maple Creek, Newcombe, Perdue, Pleasant Valley, Prairiedale, Saskatchewan Landing, St. Andrews, Tramping Lake and Webb.

Overall, Saskatchewan reported 50 cases in the south, four in Saskatoon region, three in central, two in the far north and one in the north Wednesday.

There are now 1,030 cases, and 190 are active. Thirteen are in hospital and three of those are in ICU.

Manitoba now has a total of 374 cases and 49 are active. Wednesday’s data showed two cases in Interlake-Eastern, one in Winnipeg, two in Prairie Mountain Health and three in Southern Health-Sante Sud. One person is in ICU.

